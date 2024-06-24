Northern Grenadines Caretaker provides update on Bluff Road works

Caretaker for the Northern Grenadines Carlos Williams says work on the Bluff road is continuing in great stead.

Williams provided an update to NBC News on the progress of works on the road.

He said the compaction is now at a rate that is satisfactory, so there is recommencement of the work.

However, he says before the can begin the workers have been dealing with the issue of the narrowing of the road way, so to correct that the workers have set about the remove a wall on the inner side of the on the road way.

