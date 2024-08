MRS CATHERINE MIRIAM FRASER of Pensacola Florida, USA formerly of Rockies died on Wednesday July 24th at the age of 84. She was a Teacher at the Kingstown Prep School and the Richmond Hill Government School. The funeral takes place on Friday August 2nd at the Joe Morris Funeral Home, Pensacola Florida at Noon. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

