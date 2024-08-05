Education Minister says Preparations are being made for Students from the Southern Grenadines

The government is working hard to make ensure that the necessary preparations are in place for students from the Grenadines for the new school term, particularly the Southern Grenadines, following the passage of hurricane Beryl.

Speaking to NBC News, Minister of Education Curtis King, explained that persons in the Southern Grenadines were given the option to have their children or ward go to school on mainland St Vincent, or remain in the Grenadines to receive their education.

Minister King said the Ministry is currently repairing schools in Union Island, while at the same time making adjustments to the former campus of the Teachers College for persons who indicate they would travel to the mainland.

The Minister said there is a lot of work to be done, not only regarding physical infrastructure, but ensuring that there is adequate staffing in both places.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related