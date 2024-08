MR ARTHUR LEOPOLE ANDERSON AMBRIS better known as ARTHUR BROWNE of Spring Estate, Biabou died on Tuesday July 23rd at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 11th at the Biabou Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. Transportation will be provided from Peruvian Vale to Biabou

