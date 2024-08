MR AUGUSTINE BERNARD MCLEOD better known as JIMMY CLIFF and TOON-KANS of Mala Village, Sion Hill died on Tuesday July 30th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Friday August 9th at the St Paul Spiritual Baptist Church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

