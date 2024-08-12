The Starlift Steel Orchestra and the Bishops College Kingstown are winners of the Community Bands and Schools Bands category of the Junior Panorama Championships.

The event took place on Sunday to coincide with World Steel Pan Day, after being delayed due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl

In the Community Bands Category: 1st place went to the Starlift Steel Orchestra, 2nd Symphonix Steel Orchestra and 3rd was Elite Steel Orchestra

In the School Bands Category, the Bishops College Kingstown walked away with first place, 2nd – CW Prescod Primary School, 3rd – South Rivers Methodist School and 4th – New Grounds Primary School.

Meanwhile…in the Queen of the Bands, Blondie Bird and Friends walked away with the top spot, while SVG Players International placed second, with Verlene Ralph and the Professionals, third.

In the King of the Band Competition, Blondie Bird and Friends placed first, Lynx Mas Band, second, and Nelson Bloc, third, and SVG Players Internationals placed fourth.

Blondie Bird and Friends also took first place in the Individual of the band competition; Nelson Bloc placed second and Lynx Mas band placed third.

