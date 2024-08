MRS MYRNA AGATHA JOAN MORRIS nee MILLS of Church Street, Georgetown died on Monday August 5th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 24th at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 12:30. Open tributes begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Cemetery.

