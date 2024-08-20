The government of St Vincent and Grenadines has reaffirmed its support for the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

At a rally held at the Institute for Culture and Corporation (IVCC) Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Stephens called on all countries and actors in the internal community to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The Minister also said that St Vincent and the Grenadines will not stand askance while the rule book of international law is being violated, nor will support be provided to those who are intent on the unwarranted trampling on another country’s sovereignty and independence.

And in an interview with NBC News, Charge D’Affaires Francisco Perez Santana said that the government and people of Venezuela are grateful for the support of the Prime Minister and the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit:The Vincentian Newspaper

