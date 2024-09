MS REBECCA JOHN better known as MS JOHN and TOOKS of Belmont and Glen died on Sunday September 15th at the age of 86.The funeral takes place on Thursday September 26th at the St. Elizabeth Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Belmont. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. \

Transportation will be provided by the van with registration number HA 34 and will pick up person at 9:30 am from Glen, Calliaqua and the Massy Bust Stop, Arnos vale

