MR OS-WELL EL-LION DANIEL better known as SAUCE of New Grounds and Diamond died on Tuesday March 18th at the age of 96. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 12th at the New Life Ministry Church, New Grounds according to Spiritual Baptist Rights. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.

