MRS LYRIS VENITA DABREO SARGEANT better known as MIGIT of Canouan formerly of Bequia died on Sunday September 15th at the age 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 19th at the St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Bequia. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery.

