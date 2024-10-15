MATTHEW MARCUS DA SOUZA better known as MATT MATT and MARLON BROWN of Fair Hall died on Monday September 30th at the age of 13. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 20th at the Seven Day Adventist Church, Block 2000. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by Pablo white van with registration number H 3898 from Glen and Kenny green van with registration H7042 of Fair Hall.

