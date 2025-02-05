Argyle International Airport to celebrate 8th anniversary of operations next week

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) has made tremendous achievements since it began operations on February 14th, 2017.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. The Prime Minister addressed the strides made by the AIA, on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke about the outstanding debt for the airport, which is said to be the Government’s biggest investment project

The AIA is celebrating its 8th anniversary this year.

