The hosting SVG Sailing week 2025 will cement St Vincent and the Grenadines’ position as the leading yachting destination.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James, who was speaking at the media launch of SVG Sailing week earlier this week.

The Minister said sailing week requires everyone to be on board.

The Minister said SVG sailing week is being held to safeguard the tradition, to ensure that young sailors have something to hold on to that is theirs.

