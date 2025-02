MS CHANTAL PATRICIA ANDERSON better known as SHATTA PEARL of Coulls Hill died on Thursday December 26th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place tomorrow, (Saturday February 8th) at the Coulls Hill New Testament church of God. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Troumaca Bottom Cemetery.

