MR DAVID FINDLAY better known as BREEZE and BO-E of Winnipeg, Canada formerly of Chateaubelair died on Thursday January 23rd at the age of 59. There will be a viewing on Friday February 28th. The service takes place on Saturday March 1st at the Truth and Life Worship Centre at 10:00 am. Burial will be ta the Thompson in the Pak Funeral Home, Winnipeg, Canada.

