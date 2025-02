MR RUTHVEN MICHAEL JACKSON better known as BEAR-FOH of Fitz Hughes and Layou formerly of Barrouallie died on Sunday February 9th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 2nd at the Barrouallie Seventh Day Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

