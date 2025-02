MR CLAUDIUS HILARY CUPID better known as PAPA CLAUD of Diamond formerly of Fairbaine Pasture died on Monday February 17th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 1st ) at the Brighton Church of Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

