Obituaries

MRS SYBIL LEWIS POLLARD

March 6, 2025

MRS SYBIL LEWIS POLLARD of Mor-van, Trinidad formerly of Chapel Hill, Stubbs died on Saturday March 1st at the age of 94. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 8th in Trinidad.