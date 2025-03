MR CORNELIUS ALPHONSO DASILVA better known as SILVA of London, England and Lowmans Hill died on Thursday March 20th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Monday April 7th at the New Testament church of God, Lowmans Hill. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related