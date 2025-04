MRS MABLE LUVINA DANIEL FOSTER better known as MOTHER FOSTER of Belair died on Monday March 31st at the age of 78. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday April 5th at the St Francis Spiritual Baptist church, Belair. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

