Fisherfolk Organisation President urges return to sea amid as sector recovers

President of the National Fisherfolk Organization, Winsbert Harry, is urging fishers to return to sea, highlighting the importance of fishing to food security, jobs, and the economy.

Speaking to NBC News, Harry stresses that fishing is not only a livelihood for many, but also a vital part of the national value chain that supports food security, employment, and the local economy.

He says government support and the organization’s efforts are helping to restore the sector after Hurricane Beryl. He is encouraging fishers to return to sea, or seek help through the proper channels to support the recovery.

