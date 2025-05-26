St. Vincent and the Grenadines Economy shows strengthened fiscal performance

The economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is stronger today than it was a year ago.

This is according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, as he provided an update on Radio yesterday.

The Minister said the country’s fiscal performance has shown positive improvements despite the challenges faced.

Minister Gonsalves said the fiscal position improved significantly during the first quarter of this year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related