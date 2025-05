MRS GRACIE ANITA DUBLIN better known as TANTY GRACE and MOMMY GRACE of Layou died on Saturday May 24th at 104. The funeral takes place on Friday June 13th at the Grace and Truth Campsite, Layou. Open Tributes and Viewing begin at 10:00 am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery.

