MRS. CAROL GLENDORA LEWIS-CAIN better known as MISS CAIN and SISTER CAIN of Richland Park, formerly of Barrouallie died on Saturday April 26th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 28th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery

Like this: Like Loading...

Related