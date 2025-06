MRS GERTRUDE RICHARDS-POPE better known as MISS POPE and GERTY of Arnos Vale formerly of Diamonds Village died on Sunday June 8th at the age of 103. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 5th at the Mt. Olivet Spiritual Baptist Church, Diamond Village according to Spiritual Baptist Rights. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the New Adelphi Cemetery.

