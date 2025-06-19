The Outstanding Sports performers in this year’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will be presented with their Awards when the College holds its 4th Annual Sports Awards Ceremony at the College’s Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute at Diamond.

The theme for the Awards is: “Perspectives from the Past, Possibilities for the Future”.

The theme encompasses the organization’s active reflection on the progress made in years past; to inform the path ahead for enhanced achievements.

This year’s Awards feature address will be delivered by Devron Poyer, a graduate of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. He was a former General Secretary of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation. He holds a Degree in Executive Sports Management from the University of the West Indies.

Fourteen established categories of awards will once again be recognized, while two special recognitions are also included. The “Unsung Heroes Award”; in recognition of students whose contribution were vital in ensuring the successful execution of sporting activities over the past two years, while the “Trendsetters Award”, recognizes athlete who have achieved the highest standards in their representation of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The Awards will include Footballer of the Year; Netballer of the Year, Cricketer of the Year; Table Tennis Player of the Year; Basketballer of the Year, Volleyballer of the Year; Athlete of the Year; Non-Affiliated Athlete of the Year; Non-Affiliated Entity of the Year; Division of the Year; Unsung Heroes Trendsetters Award; Most Promising Athlete; Sportswoman of the Year; Sportsman of the Year; and Sports Personality of Year.

