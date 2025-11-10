Nomination Day activities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines proceeded very smoothly today as Vincentians prepare to go to the polls on November 27th.

Today, the candidates who will be contesting for the fifteen constituencies on Election Day signed their nomination papers.

Two major political parties are contesting the General Election they are The Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the New Democratic Party (NDP).

This morning, six or more voters who qualify to vote in their constituency, signed the candidate’s nomination form

Following this, a Registering Officer in each constituency collected the candidate’s completed nomination form along with a five hundred dollars deposit from each candidate.

The nomination period ran from 9:00 am to midday.

NBC Radio’s Colvin Harry was present at the Georgetown Police Station where Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves filed his nomination and sent this Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related