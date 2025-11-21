Free Medical Screening being offered today under the ‘Movember’ initiative

Vincentians will be offered free medical screening at a comprehensive health and wellness Fair today under the global “Movember” initiative.

The event, to be held at the FLOW Promenade on Halifax Street, is being spearheaded by PraxTherapy, in collaboration with the Lions Club South and FLOW.

Chief Executive Officer of PraxTherapy, Dr. Enyinne Williams said the event will offer free consultations and medical checks conducted by qualified health professionals.

The Health and wellness Fair will also include a wellness talk by Kesley Cambridge on “Men’s Mental and Emotional Health and a men’s mental health panel and Question and Answer segment.

Dr. Williams, a Forensic Psychiatrist currently leads a mental health rehabilitation programme at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), facilitated through the Ministry of National Security under the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related