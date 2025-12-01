MR. DIGBY AMBRIS of Cap Estate, Gros Islet, St. Lucia formerly of Biabou died on Monday November 24th at the age of 85.

He was an Assistant Manager at Barclays Bank and the Manager Director at the National Commercial Bank of St. Vincent

The funeral takes place on Thursday December 4th at the Castries Methodist Church, St. Lucia. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Gros Islet Cemetery.

