New Democratic Party celebrates it’s 50th Anniversary with Thanksgiving Service

The New Democratic Party (NDP) marked its 50th anniversary this week with a Thanksgiving Service, bringing together party members, and supporters from across the country.

President of the Party, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday reflected on its history and the contribution made to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

Dr. Friday said he is grateful for the support from Founder Sir James Mitchell.

Prime Minister Friday said the Party is stronger than ever and reaffirmed its dedication to the further development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

