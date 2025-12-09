Agriculture Minister Bruce emphasizes the importance of Agricultural Data for sectoral growth

Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce said research and development are crucial for the continued growth of the agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Orange Hill Field Station of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute to coincide with activities to observe CARDI Day.

Minister Bruce said agriculture data is crucial in ensuring efficient and effective farm practices.

CARDI Day was observed under the theme Bridging the Gap between the Youth and Agriculture Research.

