NPRBA to host 10th edition of the Nine Nights of Lights at The Botanical Gardens

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority will again host the Nine Nights of Lights event at the Botanical Gardens.

The event provides patrons with an opportunity to enjoy the historic site outside of its usual day time operations.

The 10th edition of the festival kicks off on Monday December 15 and will climax on December 23.

Marketing and Communications Manager at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow says a wide variety of entertainment will be featured every night.

Barrow says a Talent Show and Kids Extravaganza will be held for the first time this year. It’s slated for Saturday, December 20.

