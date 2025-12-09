Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has given instructions for the reopening of the Campden Park Container Port from today.

Dr. Friday said he visited the new Port in Kingstown and realized that there is still a great deal of work to be completed.

The Prime Minister said as a result, the port in Campden Park will resume operations from today, to ensure that families receive their barrels for Christmas and that merchants are able to stock their stores.

The Campden Park Container Port was closed in October this year, following the commissioning of the Kingstown Modern Port.

The new Kingstown Port project involved land reclamation, construction, and the installation of new facilities for deep-sea cargo, inter-island ferries, and cruise ships.

It was constructed at approximately 720-million dollars by AECON Group.

