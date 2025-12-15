Consumers in SVG to enjoy VAT Free shopping day this Friday

Consumers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be flocking to stores on Friday for the highly anticipated VAT Free Day.

The Government announced the VAT Free Day as part of an economic relief strategy, allowing consumers to purchase a wide range of goods without the additional Value Added Tax.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department, Kelvin Pompey says the Inland Revenue Department has been doing its part to ensure that the day is successful.

Pompey says the Department has also been providing lots of important information on social media.

Pompey says Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday and Cabinet Members and representatives from the Inland Revenue Department, met with members of the business community ahead of the VAT-Free Shopping day.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related