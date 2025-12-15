Prime Minister Friday underscores the Importance of the Nine Mornings Festival

Prime Minister, Dr. Godwin Friday has underscored the importance of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival in bringing people together.

Dr. Friday was addressing the launch of the Festival last night at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

Prime Minister Friday expressed pride in the growth of the festival over the years.

Dr. Friday also spoke about the importance of the festival in generating economic activity.

The Festival, which runs from December 16 to 24 is a unique cultural tradition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

