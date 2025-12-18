Nine Mornings Committee calls for greater participation during this years festival

The National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Committee is appealing to Vincentians to be a part of the Christmas lighting programme this year.

This appeal was made by Chairman of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Committee, Orande “Bomani” Charles, during an interview with NBC News.

Charles says this year they will like to see more businesses lighting up their buildings as well as more private properties being lighted, around the country.

He is also reminding Vincentians that if they wish to compete in the National lighting competition they can do so by getting registered at the Ministry of Culture.

