Senior Health Officer urges Vincentians to start the New Year healthy
Senior Environmental Health Officer Ralph Williams is urging Vincentians to enter the New Year “healthy and strong,” noting that many people tend to avoid health clinics in December, but return once the year begins.
He emphasized the importance of following simple health guidelines when handling meat, both for butchers and consumers, saying that adherence ensures the meat consumed is free from pathogens and safeguards public health.
