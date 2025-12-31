Ceremony held at Government House to swear in members of the Public and Police Service Commissions

A formal ceremony was held at Government House for the swearing-in of individuals selected to serve on the Public Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

Mrs. Laura Anthony-Browne assumed the leadership role as Chairman for both groups, supported by several other designated members.

The team comprises

Mrs. Laura Anthony-Browne -Chairman, Public and Police Service Commissions

Mrs. Ingrid Fitzpatrick -Member, Public and Police Service Commissions

Dr. Adrian Fraser – Member, Public and Police Service Commissions

Mr. Allanson Cruickshank -Member, Public and Police Service Commissions

Ms. Shirlan M. Barnwell -Member, Public Service Commission

Mr. Ronald Christopher -Member, Police Service Commissions

