The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has officially taken possession of its newly upgraded warehouse in Campden Park, significantly enhancing the nation’s disaster preparedness.

Funded by a World Bank loan and executed under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), the facility consolidates NEMO’s resources, streamlining inventory management and ensuring rapid response capabilities.

During the handover ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Disaster Preparedness, Major The Hon. St. Clair Leacock acknowledged the contributions of previous administrations in laying the groundwork for this project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Disaster Management and National Security, Major The Hon. St. Clair Leacock.

Yohan Stewart, Design Supervision Consultant at Stewart Engineering, gave an overview of the upgraded 22,490-square-foot Campden Park facility, highlighting expanded wings, improved operational flow, PV panels for energy efficiency, and a reliable power backup system.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Area Representative, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, emphasized the importance of robust planning in the face of climate variability for small island states.

He commended the collaborative efforts which led to the warehouse expansion, recognizing the critical role of effective storage solutions in disaster preparedness.

