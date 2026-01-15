Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Northern Grenadines, Dr. The Hon Godwin Friday said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a bright future in the Sailing Industry.

He made this statement during Monday’s official launch of Sailing Week 2026, which runs from March 29th to April 6th.

Prime Minister Friday said he is happy to see the nation’s youths involved in sailing, as this demonstrates that the future of the sector is bright in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

