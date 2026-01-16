Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. St Clair Leacock will be carrying out a media campaign as part of a series of crime fighting initiatives.

This was among a range of matters addressed by the Minister on Radio Thursday.

The Minister said he has already held discussions with state owned media houses regarding the issue.

Minister Leacock also noted that the family has a vital role to play in addressing the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Like this: Like Loading...

Related