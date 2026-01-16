St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not yet made a decision on whether to accept United States deportees and refugees.

In addressing the issue on Radio yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. St. Clair Leacock said this matter will require a collective response from the OECS.

Several Caribbean Countries including Antigua-Barbuda; Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis have already agreed to accept asylum seekers from the US who cannot be returned to their countries of origin.

The Government of Guyana said it is close to finalizing a framework to lead to an agreement

