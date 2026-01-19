Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Northern Grenadines, Dr. The Hon Godwin Friday said Sailing Week is expected to contribute significantly to the Government’s economic development thrust through the growth of four key pillars of national development.

He made this statement during last Monday’s official launch of Sailing Week 2026, which runs from March 29th to April 6th.

Prime Minister Friday said during Sailing Week, the Grenadine Island of Bequia hosts a wide range of economic activities both onshore and offshore and this auger well for national development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related