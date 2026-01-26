The Ministry of Health has taken measures to contain the spread of Influenza A in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Health Officials say St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been experiencing an increase in Influenza-like illnesses, driven by the circulation of a new influenza strain.

Minister of Health, Hon. Daniel Cummings says the Ministry has instituted measures to stem the spread of the virus.

