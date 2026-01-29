Vincentian youths equipped with skills to fight against climate change

Vincentian youths will be equipped with the skills necessary to become leaders in the fight against climate change through the Eco Youth Ventures Project.

Delivering remarks at the launch on Tuesday, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon. Lavern King said she welcomes the initiative which is expected to engage some 15-hundred students and train 75 educators from eleven secondary schools.

The Eco Youth Ventures Project has received support from the Republic of China (Taiwan), with Taiwanese Ambassador Her Excellency Fiona Fan reiterating her government’s commitment to such important initiatives.

The Pan American Development Foundation, in partnership with the Republic of China (Taiwan), is implementing the regional initiative in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

