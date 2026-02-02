NIS to undergo 13th Actuarial Valuation

The financial health of the National Insurance Services (NIS) is set to come under review during its 13th Actuarial Valuation.

Speaking recently on radio, Executive Director Stuart Haynes said the assessment is intended to ensure the long-term sustainability of the NIS.

He explained that the valuation will examine four key areas critical to the organisation’s continued viability.

Haynes said the issue of inter-generational equity is also examined during the review process.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related