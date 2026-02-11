Government to tap into resources to ensure the holistic development of Vincentians

The Government intends to tap into all available legitimate resources to ensure the holistic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its people.

Governor General, His Excellency Stanley John, KC, made this statement as he delivered his inaugural Throne Speech on Monday, outlining the Government’s vision for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Governor General said the country’s Tourism sector has tremendous potential to contribute more to the economy.

The Head of State also outlined some of the developmental works set to take place across the country to further strengthen the country’s Tourism sector and create more opportunities for Vincentians.

