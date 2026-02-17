Zero Hunger Trust Fund advocates for April 6th to be declared Zero Hunger Day
Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, said that as the organisation celebrates its 10th anniversary, it looks forward to the next decade of serving the Vincentian public.
Horne-Bique outlined some of activities planned for the anniversary celebrations during the month of April.
The Fund is also seeking to have April 6th declared Zero Hunger Day.
You must be logged in to post a comment.