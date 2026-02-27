Minister Bruce appeals to Vincentians to join fight against the invasive giant African Snail

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce is appealing to Vincentians to play an active role in the country’s fight against the Giant African Snail.

He said the Giant African Snail is considered as one of the most damaging and invasive species in the world and it can destroy the country’s Agricultural industry.

Minister Bruce said the Government will use all the resources currently available to maximize the impact of its fight against the invasive species.

